MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is creating more jobs across Michigan and a new study shows just how far its reach is.
Last year, GM directly employed nearly 47,000 people in Michigan.
A study commissioned by the automaker finds those jobs supported another 153,000 jobs across the state.
GM currently operates 15 plants in Michigan, more than any other state.
The study also finds GM is a big contributor to the economies of nine other states.
