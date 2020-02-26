DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Jaden Davis has been located.
His mother Angela Davis, posted on Twitter her son was located Wednesday and her family was working on the next steps to get him the help he needs.
Prayers answered. Thank you so much to everybody who cared enough to help my family over the last few days. He is safe, and we are working on next steps to get him the help he needs. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/y6Kjs6KLs4 pic.twitter.com/h1D9LPtGeZ
— Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Jaden Davis was last seen Saturday morning on Picadilly and Canterbury Road near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.
Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.
He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-1240.
I’m saddened to share that my 16 y/o son Jaden is missing in Detroit. He was last seen on Saturday morning in the Greenacres neighborhood. He attends Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. If you have friends and family in Detroit that can reach out to people hi… https://t.co/sfW48UxlEA pic.twitter.com/BSnM3Qkw0G
— Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 25, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.