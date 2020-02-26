Filed Under:8 Mile Road, angela davis, Detroit's West Side, jaden davis, missing, picadilly and canterbury road

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Jaden Davis has been located.

His mother Angela Davis, posted on Twitter her son was located Wednesday and her family was working on the next steps to get him the help he needs.

The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Jaden Davis was last seen Saturday morning on Picadilly and Canterbury Road near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

He also has a dragonfly tattoo on his forearm and a clock/rose tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-1240.

