(CBS DETROIT) – Glassdoor is out with its list of best cities for jobs this year.
Raleigh, North Carolina landed at the top with Pittsburgh second and Indianapolis third.
There’s some good news for Detroiters: Detroit landed at No. 10 on the list, with about 71,000 job openings and a median base income of $55,000 dollars.
The career website measured hiring opportunities, cost of living and job satisfaction when making the list.
