Filed Under:Alleah Webb, Drifter Coffee, Eye On Detroit, small business

Detroit  (CBS Detroit) 

 

I’ve always wanted to open a coffee shop, but I wasn’t sure where I wanted to be. The thing about coffee is that it’s one of the most important parts of a lot of people’s day. 

 

 

The act of going to a coffee shop naturally turns in to a community space.

A coffee shop is a very diverse space, it can be used for many different reasons you could go there on a first date or a last date.

 

 

I found my trailer on Craig’s list and it was falling apart with a hole in the floor and a hole in the ceiling, it was just really beat up. It’s a Serro Scotty trailer..

 

 

Defiantly feel like Drifter is making a difference in the community..we bring coffee to places where coffee doesn’t exist, events, neighborhoods, markets where it’s hard to get a good cup of coffee.

We really put out a welcoming vibe that I feel is a lot different than some of the coffee shops in the area.

 

 

You have to serve that cup of coffee with a smile… that’s 80% of the cup of coffee right there.

 

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply