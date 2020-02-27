Detroit (CBS Detroit)
I’ve always wanted to open a coffee shop, but I wasn’t sure where I wanted to be. The thing about coffee is that it’s one of the most important parts of a lot of people’s day.
The act of going to a coffee shop naturally turns in to a community space.
A coffee shop is a very diverse space, it can be used for many different reasons you could go there on a first date or a last date.
I found my trailer on Craig’s list and it was falling apart with a hole in the floor and a hole in the ceiling, it was just really beat up. It’s a Serro Scotty trailer..
Defiantly feel like Drifter is making a difference in the community..we bring coffee to places where coffee doesn’t exist, events, neighborhoods, markets where it’s hard to get a good cup of coffee.
We really put out a welcoming vibe that I feel is a lot different than some of the coffee shops in the area.
You have to serve that cup of coffee with a smile… that’s 80% of the cup of coffee right there.
