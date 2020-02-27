Comments
CBS 62 will be changing its physical channel assignment on March 13, 2020.
If you are using an over-the-air antenna, you will need to rescan your TV by then in order to watch WWJ-TV CBS 62.
Press the menu button on your remote control, go to the channel or antenna menu and select autotune or rescan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT5DBWU_pPw
The scan should take 3 to 15 minutes to complete as your TV searches for channels in your area.
If your TV is not digital, but you use a digital set-top box to get signal, see your set-top box product manual to learn how to add channels.
For more information, check out the FCC’s rescanning information page.
Click here to download the rescan for Digital TV Channels Guide.