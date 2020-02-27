OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (PATCH) — The longest pedestrian bridge in the country is coming to a business in Oakland County.
Mortgage lender United Shore has released plans for the longest enclosed pedestrian bridge in the U.S. The 1,000-foot-long and 26-foot-wide enclosed pedestrian bridge with a moving walkway will connect the current 600,000 foot building with an additional 900,000 square foot building for a total 1.5 million square foot presence and total investment approaching $250 million in its Pontiac campus.
“People are our greatest asset and our culture focuses on keeping our team members connected and happy,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Shore. “Our people are the driving force behind the business and we’re looking for future team members who have a great work ethic and attitude. We’re also offering to train new team members from scratch and hiring for positions across operations, technology and sales.”
It will exceed the skywalk at Somerset Collection in Troy.
“We’re really big on team and people and our campus reflects that with the amenities that we have in our current building,” said Ishbia. “Now with the addition of a second building and connecting the entire campus with a bridge, we’ll keep this amazing culture alive and continue to create a great place to work for anyone who wants to join our family.”