MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – State Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo is joining former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s push for clemency.
Dagnogo will attend a black history month event Thursday at the White House and plans to give her letter regarding Kilpatrick to President Donald Trump.
The letter is signed by elected officials, several Detroit caucus members and ecumenical leaders.
Gay-Dagnogo currently serves Michigan’s 8th district, which includes parts of Detroit.
Kilpatrick is currently serving a 28-year sentence, stemming from a 2013 public corruption conviction.
