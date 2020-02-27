Filed Under:18-month vivienne, Auburn Hills, CPR, deputy rocky hensley, genesee county sheriff's office, Great Lakes Crossing, Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An off-duty officer sprung into action, administering CPR to save a toddler’s life at Great Lakes Crossing.

18-month-old Vivienne was seizing and stopped breathing moments before Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Hensley stepped in to give her CPR.

“It was instinct, my training kicked in right away,” said Hensley.

Hensley said after about 30 compressions, Vivienne took a deep breath and started crying.

Vivienne was transported to the hospital and later diagnosed with severe influenza and a double ear infection.

She’s recovered since the incident and is with her family in the Grand Rapids area.

