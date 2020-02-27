TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Troy Police department is seeking the public’s help to find a suspect involved in two home invasions.
On February 23, Troy officers took reports of two home invasions, one in 2000 block of Mayflower and one in 2000 block of Bridal Path, along with an attempted home invasion in the 2100 block of Mayflower.
These streets are all located north of Long Lake and east of John R.
On Bridal Path, the suspect pried the rear sliding glass door open and entered the house. Approximately $5000 in jewelry and other items were taken. This incident happened sometime between 2 p.m. on February 21 and 2:30 p.m. on February 23.
On Mayflower, the suspect also pried the rear sliding glass door open and made entry. Approximately $5000 in jewelry and other items were taken from the home. This incident happened on February 23 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
On the 2100 block of Mayflower, a resident called 911 on February 22 at approximately 10 p.m. The caller saw and heard someone on his back patio. When the resident turned on the porch light, the suspect took off. A K9 search was initiated but the suspect(s) were not located.
Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.
