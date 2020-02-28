SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Christian School elementary students are celebrating Black History Month by learning about history makers and meeting future shapers in the community.
Throughout the month of February, Kindergarten Teachers Olivia Alfredson and Jane Cagwin’s students have met local African Americans in all walks of life from first responders to newsroom producers.
Each guest presents a brief presentation about their job or what their typical day looks like. Guests are also encouraged to bring artifacts, photos, uniforms or props to help the students better understand each profession.
Once the presentation is complete, students have the opportunity to ask a few general questions about the guest’s job and later take a photo with the guest.
The photo is printed and glued into their “My Future Shapers Autograph Book” with an autograph from each guest. and receive an autograph for their Black History Month book.
SCS kindergarteners told CBS 62/ CW50 Digital Producer Bria Brown during the last week of February they had two snow days, “work on computers with apps” and are always “nice to one another” in class.
