DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a man is in stable condition after being shot before entering his home.
It happened in the 20500 block of Regent Drive at 5:35 a.m. Friday.
Police say the 36-year-old man was about to enter his home when the suspect pulled up in an unknown vehicle, exited and fired a shot, striking the victim in the body.
The suspect then left the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
