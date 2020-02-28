DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Detroit.
It happened Thursday at 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of Birwood.
Police say the suspect and the 46-year-old man were involved in an altercation, when the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene.
The known suspect is described as a 46-year-old black male, dark complexion with missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and is armed according to police.
Anyone with information is asked call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
