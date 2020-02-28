DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a male suspect wanted in connection with five armed robberies that occurred on the city’s west side.
Beginning in December, there have been multiple armed robberies that have taken place within the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct.
The suspect meets his victims on dating apps and then asks them to meet him at a certain location. When they arrive at these locations, he approaches them on foot, robs them at gunpoint (taking wallets, identification, social security cards, etc.).
After robbing them, the suspect makes the victims drive to the nearest ATM and withdraw U.S. currency. Then, he makes the victims take him back to the original location and flees on foot.
Investigators believe that one suspect is the cause of all of the incidents.
The suspect is described as a black male, dark complexion, in his early to mid-20s, approximately 160-185 lb., wearing a mask, and a dark-colored hoodie.
Below are the dates of the incidents:
12-19-2019- Robbery: Eaton and Monica, Male 19
01-11-2020- Robbery: 14900 block Green lawn, Male 22
02-02-2020- Robbery: 14900 Green lawn, Male 28
02-17-2020- Robbery: 14900 Green lawn, Male 24
If anyone knows or has any information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1000 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.