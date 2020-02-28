



Are you ready for the weekend? Do you still need plans? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of some of the best events going on this weekend. Whether you are looking for a fun Saturday night, or an easy-going Sunday morning, there is surely something on this list for you!

Friday

Hamtramck Music Fest 2020

The Hamtramck Music Fest was featured in our story for events happening during the week, but it also continues into Friday and Saturday so we thought why not share it again!

From the event description:

The largest local music festival of its kind, the Hamtramck Music Fest (HMF), returns for its seventh year to the metropolitan Detroit area as the city of Hamtramck will be buzzing with music and entertainment the entire weekend. Help celebrate Detroit’s rich musical heritage by witnessing over 189 diverse Michigan-based musical acts in 23 of Hamtramck’s unique venues, cafes, and bars. In line with The Hamtramck Music Fest’s mission to, “…celebrate and enrich our community in Hamtramck and the surrounding Metropolitan Detroit area…” proceeds from the festival will be used to purchase musical equipment and art supplies for the Hamtramck Public Schools’ Music and Art programs. – In years past, the HMF has donated instruments for the marching band, and installed a new state-of-the-art mixing board and stage microphones for the High School auditorium. Fundraisers from previous years totaled over $25,000 in donated goods to the local elementary, junior high, and high schools.

When: February 27, 28, and 29

Where: A variety of venues in Hamtramck

Admission: $15 wristbands

For more information on which bands will be playing this music festival, where the shows will take place, and how to get a $15 wristband to get into the shows, click here.

Speakeasy Social Hour @ Gent

From the event description:

Kick off your weekend with a rare Friday Social Hour hosted at the mysterious Gent lounge located beneath Lady of the House. Treat yourself to delicious appetizers curated by James Beard Foundation Semi-Finalist Chef Kate Williams (Lady of the House, Karl’s, Candy Bar, Gent) while having access to a private cash bar for an intimate networking experience. Members – $10 | Non-Members – $20 (Members: register through the Member Portal to unlock discounted pricing). Appetizer Menu:

Ham Croquettes

Salmon Toast

Seasonal Tartare

Fresh popcorn

When: Friday, February 28, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Lady of the House

Admission: Member’s $10, Non-members $20

Click here for more information about this event.

Main Art Gallery Opening: Jason Walker

From the event description:

Open to the public Main Gallery Opening featuring the work of Jason Walker. All art is available to purchase through the artist. Meet the artist, learn more about the work and inspiration.

When: Friday, February 28, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

Saturday

Detroit River Nature Walk

From the event description:

Winter is here, but nature is still hard at work! Join Detroit RiverFront Conservancy and Detroit Audubon for a walk where we’ll learn all about the birds that call the Detroit Riverfront home, even in the winter. We’ll start our walk at Cullen Plaza, where we’ll explore the wetland habitat there. Then, any interested parties can join us for a caravan to Gabriel Richard Park, where we’ll visit the Detroit Audubon birding station and look for Bald Eagles, Canvasback Ducks, and more! Hot cocoa, tea, and light snacks will be provided for all participants.

When: Saturday, February 29, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Where: Cullen Plaza

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

How to Plan a Bestselling Book Tour

From the event description:

Releasing a book and want to plan a book tour? Before you hit the road, make sure you’re armed with the tools and strategies to make your tour a success. Detroit Writing Room founder Stephanie Steinberg traveled to 15 cities nationwide to promote her book “In the Name of Editorial Freedom.” From New York to Los Angeles, and Detroit to D.C., she learned what to do and what not to do to effectively sell her book across the country. In this workshop, she’ll share: How to plan a successful book release party

How to effectively promote your book and tour on social media

Tips for creating media buzz

How to go on tour without going broke

Pro tips for traveling with books

How to stand out at a book fair

Strategies for tracking payments This workshop is beneficial for first-time authors or veterans seeking promotion ideas. Whether you’re self-publishing or working with a publishing house, you’ll walk away feeling ready to book your tour stops!

When: Saturday, February 29

Where: The Detroit Writing Room

Admission: $45

Click here for more information about this event.

PizzaPlex Presents: Carnevale Masquerade Ball

From the event description:

On Saturday, February 29, we will be eating, drinking, and partying to our hearts’ content to pay homage to one of our favorite Italian celebrations… Carnevale! Carnevale is celebrated all over Italy as a time to indulge in whatever you love most before lent. “Carnevale” translates to “a farewell to meat.” Whether it’s meats, sweets, or music, it is a time to enjoy the good things in life. To make it extra special, a few of our friends will be helping us turn up. Rest assured, this won’t be your average night at your favorite pizzeria as we are shutting down our regular operations to bring you this stellar ticketed event! Admission is $25 and will include an Aperol spritz; quintessential Carnevale desserts brought to you by a collaboration with our friends at She Wolf, as well as one night only, unique pizzas sold a la carte (more details on food to come). We’ll have masks in case you forget to bring your own. Come dressed to impress as there will be a costume contest at 9:30 pm led by our Carnevale MC, Southwest Detroit’s very own Mav One! We’ll have photo booth ops coming from Bondo Booth and a live performance by the talented body contortionist, clown & mime, POPPET! The night will follow with music and dancing curated and produced by the lovely Tammy Lakkis!

When: Saturday, February 29, 6:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Where: PizzaPlex

Admission: $25

Click here for more information about this event.

Sunday

Lecture: Deborah Kawsky on Ruth Adler Schnee

From the event description:

Deborah Lubera Kawsky was born in Detroit, MI, which inspired her love for the city’s art and architecture. Kawsky completed her undergraduate studies in art history at Smith College and her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Princeton University. She is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor at Madonna University, where she teaches art history courses and works with students and corporate partners on community projects. Kawsky has lectured at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Cranbrook Art Museum and Palm Springs Modernism Week on a range of art historical topics, including midcentury modern design, Detroit art and architecture, Italian Renaissance painting, and women and the arts.

When: Sunday, March 1, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Where: Cranbrook Art Museum

Admission: Free (open to the public)

Click here for more information about this event!

