LANSING — On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared March 2020 as Women’s History Month to honor trailblazing women who have improved Michigan and the United States throughout history.
“I’m proud to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment. As a woman in politics, I know how important it is to have your vote counted and to use your vote as your voice,” said Whitmer. “During March, and throughout the year, it’s crucial that Michigan women get out and make their voices heard by voting.”
The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month is “Valiant Women of the Vote,” in order to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. The amendment, which granted women suffrage, was passed after decades of activism by women who were willing to risk their reputations in the name of equality.
In the wake of its ratification, it was clear that this right was reserved primarily for white women. As a result, courageous women of color put their lives on the line to engage in activism that led to the ratification of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, finally allowing all women the right to vote.
Women’s History Month is an important time to educate Michiganders of the contributions of women as well as the discrimination they have historically faced. Through this education, Michigan becomes more equal and dialogue on issues relating to gender equality are furthered.
