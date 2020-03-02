



Tuesday

Soil Block Seed Starting Make and Take Workshop

— Here is a list of events happening Tuesday through Thursday this week. You don’t have to wait until the weekend to find something fun to do!

From the event description:

Soil blocking is quickly becoming the method of choice for commercial growers because it creates the strongest plants, has zero waste (no plastic pots to throw away, no expensive peat pots, no saving random yogurt containers, etc), zero transplant shock, and it even improves the soil in your garden! What’s not to love? Once you know how all you need is some basic tools that will last forever. Participants must bring their own seeds, all other materials are provided at the workshop. Seating is limited, so sign up today!

When: Tuesday, March 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Park Community Center

Admission: $10

Click here for more information about this event.

Wednesday

4-in-1 Screwdriver Make and Take

From the event description:

No woodworking experience? No worries! We’ll teach you the skills, and you’ll leave with a finished project you can proudly say you made yourself. In this class, you’ll learn woodturning basics as you craft a custom handle for a 4-in-1 screwdriver hardware kit. (For FAQs and more information, visit the link below).

When: Wednesday, March 4, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Rockler Woodworking and Hardware – Novi

Admission: $50

Click here for more information about this event.

Thursday

Lucky Chops and Dan Austin of Motor City Soul Club

From the event description:

Performance by Lucky Chops and Dan Austin of Motor City Soul Club

When: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Where: El Club

Admission: $13 ($15 day of show)

Click here for more information about this event.

Urban Innovators Reception

From the event description:

If you are thinking about, planning, or executing a business venture that is designed to improve the quality of life in the Detroit community, we want to hear from you! You’re invited to attend a special reception at SpaceLab Detroit on March 5, 2020 to share your perspective and to meet and network with others who share your passion for the city. Some questions we will consider and discuss during the reception: What key Detroit community needs can be effectively addressed by entrepreneurial ventures?

What community need are you and/or your organization attempting to address?

How do you feel about the recent announcement of a Detroit-based “innovation center” being created by Dan Gilbert, Stephen Ross and University of Michigan? What community needs would you like to see addressed by such an organization?

In addition to the discussion, we will be celebrating several of the ambitious urban-focused startups that are already making a difference in Detroit. Come and network with entrepreneurs and innovators working in many different disciplines, including engineering, design, software development, construction, internet services, finance, real estate, retail, and much more.

When: Thursday, March 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: SpaceLab Detroit

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

