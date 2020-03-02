Filed Under:accidentally discharged, basement, critical condition, Detroit Home, detroit police, gun

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after a gun accidentally discharged in a Detroit basement.

Detroit police say it happened Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the 19700 block of Littlefield.

The suspect was holding a gun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 46-year-old man in the body.

Officers observed the suspect standing outside a couple doors down and arrested him without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

