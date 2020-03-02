OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Beginning Monday, March 2, the 8 Mile and 9 Mile road entrance ramps to northbound I-75, and the northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696, will be closed until November. The ramp closures are needed to begin the reconstruction of northbound I-75 from 8 Mile Road to I-696 during the 2020 construction season. Detours will be posted for the ramp closures.
In addition, the 9 Mile Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed. The ramp closures come on the heels of the freeway closure that begins Friday night for bridge demolition and prep work for an upcoming traffic shift.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, northbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads, and southbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road. Both directions of I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.
During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75. In addition to the full closure, the left lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road over the weekend.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 7 Mile Road and Adams Road until the end of the 2020 construction season.
