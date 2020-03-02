DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Travel plans are set for many college students ready to take flight for spring break, but for 90 Wayne State University students, those plans are coming to an abrupt end.

“I’m actually going to Ireland this week so I have a layover in France, so I’m kind of nervous but it hasn’t reached Ireland yet so I’m not too worried when I get there,” said Wayne State Student Stephen Toltesi.

The university is suspending a study abroad travel over spring break in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety and wellbeing of both our students and faculty is what really drove this decision and this is something that we do not want to compromise on. We want to make sure that we protect our students, we are able to support them anywhere they are in the world and we felt we couldn’t do that in light of all these developments,” said Dr. Ahmad Ezzeddine, Wayne State University International Programs.

University officials say the coronavirus has created a great level of uncertainty around the world while disrupting international travel.

“Keeping our students safe by preventing study abroad I think it was honestly a very good idea doing it just because that’s how the virus was first transmitted you know through airports,” said Wayne State University Firdesina Dervisha.

Participating students will receive full credit and will not be impacted financially.

“Yeah I should probably say I’m happy just because if something were to happen and somebody came back with it then its potentially going to affect me,” said Wayne State University student Nick Williams.

University administrators say they will be working with affected students on a case-by-case basis to arrange refunds and rescheduling.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.