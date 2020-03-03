Comments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PATCH) — The Michigan State Police is hosting the 2020 Women in Law Enforcement Conference in April this year, with women from all over Michigan coming together.
The event, on April 14 and 15, is mean to “highlight firsts and inspire futures for men and women” working in law enforcement.
Registration costs $200 per person and agencies registering three or more pay $175 per person.
