OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition and an upcoming traffic shift.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, March 6, northbound and southbound I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile and Square Lake roads.
The closure is needed to demolish the John R. Road bridge and the turnaround structures for John R. Road and Nine Mile Road.
North of I-696, prep continues for an upcoming traffic shift between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. Both directions of I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 9.
Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing entrance ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m.
During the closure, both directions of I-75 traffic will be detoured using 8 Mile Road, M-1 (Woodward Avenue), and Square Lake Road. By 5 a.m. Monday, March 9, two lanes of the freeway will reopen in each direction between Adams Road and 8 Mile Road.
