EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Eastpointe Police and Fire Department released stats for the month of February.
There were 1,998 calls for service, 193 arrests, 1,194 citation issues and 44 accidents for the police department.
Eastpointe’s fire department says in February there were 378 calls for service, 8 structure/related fires, 174 medical runs, 12 hazardous conditions, 26 service calls, 138 good intent calls and 20 false alarms.
