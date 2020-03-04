DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Picket signs and calls for better customer service and fresh food was the scene outside of King Cole Foods Wednesday in Detroit.
Last month CW50 broke this story following the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s investigation.
“If the Michigan Department of Agriculture inspected them, I do not understand why they’re still allowed to sell food within the community,” said protester Barrys Ross.
The agency was hit with a complaint accusing the owners dealing rancid meat and produce.
Inspectors found discolored potatoes, rotting oranges spoiled ground turkey and food with conflicting sell-by dates.
“We enrich you. Respect. No respect. No money. Period” said community organizer Malik Shabazz.
