



— The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hosting a discussion regarding environmental investigation and cleanup activities occurring at Petro-Chem Processing Group of Nortru, LLC.

The meeting will be March 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wayne State University Community Arts auditorium. The location of the auditorium is 450 Reuther Mall, Detroit.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

• 6:00 p.m. Open House – The community is invited to meet one-on-one with EGLE staff. Questions and conversations with staff are welcome.

• 6:45 p.m. Presentation – Learn about past and current operations at the facility, what has been done to identify and remove the contamination at the facility, and what will be done to further address the contamination.

• 7:15 p.m. Informational Session – The community is invited to ask questions of a panel of representatives from EGLE.

Background on the Petro-Chem cleanup includes the following:

On February 18, 2019, EGLE, Materials Management Division, received a work plan from Petro-Chem that includes actions to clean up soil and groundwater contamination and to investigate whether contamination at the site has migrated or includes additional contaminants.

Current Cleanup activities include:

1. Removal of a berm of contaminated soil on the western part of the property, followed by a pilot study of equipment that removes contaminants from the soil and groundwater underneath the berm.

2. Evaluation of whether chemical vapors from the contamination are entering on-site and/or off-site buildings.

3. Continued monitoring of groundwater for methyl-tert-butyl-ether.

4. Investigation of whether per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are present in groundwater.

Up-to-date information on the Petro-Chem license and cleanup activities is available at Michigan.gov/EGLEPetro-Chem.

For electronic updates related to Petro-Chem, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEConnect, click on the red envelope, and subscribe to the Petro-Chem local topic list.

For questions about the license or cleanup activities, please contact Daniel Dailey at 517-242-7261 or DaileyD@Michigan.gov.

For media inquiries, contact Jill Greenberg, EGLE Spokesperson, GreenbergJ@Michigan.gov, 517-897-4965.

