Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is preparing for the era of electric vehicles with its new electric Hummer.
The automaker announced another 20 electric vehicles will hit the market by 2023.
Work already started on converting the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to an all-electrical facility.
The process is expected to take between 12 to 18 months.
When complete, electric vehicles will help employ 2,200 workers at the plant.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.