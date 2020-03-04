DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Residents in a Detroit neighborhood say it’s been a long time coming, but they are finally getting a brand new water and sewer system, and this is just the beginning.

Glenn Fenderson has lived in the Cornerstone Village neighborhood for 27 years. He says this combined neighborhood-wide upgrade to his water and sewer system is a welcoming sight.

“Every time it rains we get nervous, because the basement floods, we start going down taking stuff off the floor because the sewage comes back in,” said Fenderson.

Fenderson is hoping basement flooding will be a thing of the past, now that an upgraded water and sewer system will be in the future.

At a press conference Wednesday, city leaders announced the Cornerstone Villiage neighborhood is one of two receiving the upgrades this year.

“Our water and sewerage department will knock on your door, and if you turn that pipe over to us, at the same time we come down your street and tear up your street for the water main we will put in a new copper pipe at our expense, and your lead pipe will be gone for good,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The water department says the city’s water and sewer infrastructure has been aging, and maintenance to the system has been deferred for decades.

They say the upgrades will take time, as they assess conditions of other neighborhoods. But for now, the process is starting for the Cornerstone Village as well as North Rosedale Park neighborhoods.

“Wow, all I can say is wow, that’s great,” said Fenderson.

The water and sewerage department says they’ve also completed water condition assessments in 10 other neighborhoods.