Filed Under:Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons, NBA

Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The team announced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, his highest output since 2011-12.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against Jevon Carter #4 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pistons defeated the Suns 113-111. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday. The Pistons host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Detroit also has signed forward/center Donta Hall to a second 10-day contract. In three games with the Pistons, Hall has averaged 1.7 points.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply