GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – A deputy at a Michigan jail was attacked by an inmate last month and it was caught on camera.
This is video from the Genesee County Jail.
Sheriff Chris Swanson says the inmate threw a water bottle at the deputy and then went in for a fight.
He says the deputy managed to end things quickly, striking the inmate with his knee and handcuffing him.
“That deputy did an outstanding job, and in the jail, we have one deputy many times to 60 inmates. And other floors we have two deputies to 120 inmates,” said Swanson.
The sheriff says the incident happened on a floor of the jail that deals with the mentally ill.
He says the jail trains staff members how to talk people down in tense situations.
In 2019, there were 14 inmate-on-inmate assaults at the jail with six employee injuries.
That’s down from previous years.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.