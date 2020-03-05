DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – With Michigan’s Presidential Primary just five days away, City Clerk Janice Winfrey lays out everything voters need to know.

Some voters in Detroit are getting out early, ahead of next week’s primary.

The city says since the passing of Proposal 3, voters do not need a reason to vote absentee.

Winfrey says this is a major incentive in getting people to the polls.

“No one will be denied the right to vote. If an individual is 18, a U.S. citizen, and registered, they should be allowed to vote a ballot,” she said.

Winfrey says the only exception, is if an individual tries to register without proof of residency. She also says with the passing of Proposal 3, there is no voter registration deadline. Meaning you can register and vote the very same day.

“We’ve done everything we need to do, to get that vote out,” said Winfrey.

Getting that vote out Winfrey says is very important to her office.

That’s why many are encouraged to vote early if possible. Although this can be concerning if a candidate drops out the race.

She also says if you’ve already filled out an absentee ballot, there’s no need to worry, you still have time to make changes, “You can spoil your ballot up until Monday, the day before elections, up till 4 o’clock Monday.”

Also, in an effort to make the voting process go smooth on election day, each polling site received new machines.

Those devices will process the ballot faster and recognize any errors. Winfrey says extra staff will be on hand if they encounter any polling issues.

