Detroit (CBS Detroit) – “As a musician, I lose a lot of the physical, visceral feeling of playing an instrument on stage,” explains Yerko Sepulveda, CEO BackBeat Technologies. “That’s how and why BackBeat came about. It really fills a niche, a need that a lot of musicians have.”
Sepulveda has invented a device called BackBeat, which allows bass guitar players the ability to feel the vibrations from the instrument. These vibrations assist the player when on stage or in the recording studio. “Music really is a personal thing, and as a musician that personal feeling of music extends beyond just listening,” says Sepulveda.
BackBeat is making a difference because it is bringing back a more natural feeling of playing music, which many people used to enjoy; basically playing with amplifiers directly behind them. “Being able to have that feeling back does a lot to how you sense and understand what you’re playing.”
“My relationship with Oakland University started from when I visited Tech248 in Oakland County, which is a small business assistance service that Oakland County provides,” recalls Sepulveda. “O.U. has been instrumental in helping with some small business funding. It’s a really fantastic thing to be able to say that this was born out of the Motor City.”
Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.