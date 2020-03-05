Things To Do In Detroit This WeekendWhether you are looking for a fun Saturday night, or an easy-going Sunday morning, there is surely something on this list for you!

Events Happening Each Day Of This WeekWe picked an event (or two) for each day of the week. Check out the list and see if there is something that interests you.

National Pancake Day At IHOP Is Feb. 25This year National Pancake Day will take place on February 25, starting at 7 a.m. Free pancakes will be given out to raise funds for charity.

Free Family Fit Day at the Costick CenterThe City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department is presenting the Family Fit Day on Sunday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Costick Center to provide families with a FREE day of fitness and fun.

Events Happening In Detroit This WeekendHere is a roundup of some of the best local events that we found so you can make the most out of your weekend. From food to art, there is something for everyone on this list.

Local Events Happening This WeekWe have put together a list of local events for you. These events are happening Wednesday and Thursday this week.