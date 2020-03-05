Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Toyota is recalling more than 3 million vehicles globally over possible faulty fuel pumps.
The recall affects Lexus and Toyota vehicles from the years 2013 to 2019.
The automaker says the fuel pumps can fail to cause the engine to stall and possibly lead drivers to lose control.
If you think you have an affected vehicle, you should contact your dealership.
