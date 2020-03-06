Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – There is new information in the investigation of a former University of Michigan football doctor.
Michigan’s attorney general says the state will step in as long as U of M helps.
“There cannot be a complete and thorough investigation … complete transparency and full cooperation. Though Doctor Anderson passed away over a decade ago, have endured is still very present,” said Dana Nessel.
Nessel also says Michigan’s state legislature must appropriate some money for the investigation.
Doctor Robert Anderson died back in 2008.
More than 100 people accuse him of sexual misconduct.
