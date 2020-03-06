



– Those seeking financial assistance on their current year’s property taxes and/or delinquent taxes are encouraged to apply for the Homeowner’s Property Tax Assistance Program.

Eligible residents who apply by March 28th can receive an exemption on their summer tax bill and become eligible for the PAYS program.

What is a HPTAP?

HPTAP stands for Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program. It is also referred to as the Poverty Tax Exemption, “PTE” or Hardship Program. HPTAP provides an opportunity for homeowners to be exempt from their current year property taxes based on household income or circumstances. If approved, you will still be responsible for any fees such as the solid waste fee.

Do I qualify?

Eligibility for the HPTAP is based on whether you own and occupy your home as your primary residence and your household income or circumstances. Please review the income levels listed below. Most homeowners whose income is below the guidelines are generally approved.

If your income is above the guidelines, you may still qualify for an exemption. If your income is above the guidelines, please provide additional information about your household circumstances to allow the Board of Review to make an informed decision. Only the Board of Review may approve an application.

For a list of income guidelines what homeowners need to provide visit here. For a HPTAP application, visit here.

