Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The 2020 Presidential contest comes to Michigan as the state’s primary is held Tuesday and the CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS show focuses on the drama playing out.
Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as they talk about that vital race.
Cox talked about Trump and his impact on Michigan and Barnes did the same.
Trump, who is also on Michigan’s ballot, is a shoe in for the GOP spot and will face the Democratic nominee in this fall’s general election.
Former President Joe Biden, who came from behind after South Carolina’s primary to springboard to a new day and position in the race, in locked in a tight contest with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan.
Sanders won Michigan’s primary in 2016, but lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton, who then lost to Donald Trump.
Also on the show offering perspective is the round table of Susy Avery, Co-Director of MPLP, Westland Mayor William Wild,and former State Rep. John C. Stewart appeared with Cain to talk about the race and other issues before Michigan votes.
They also talk about the impact of Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, and others ending their bids for the White House.
