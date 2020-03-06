DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 12-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after a crash on Eastbound I-94 at Schaefer in Dearborn according to police.
It happened Friday at 4 a.m. where police say a semi-truck entered I-94 from Schaefer and as the truck was getting up to speed, a Chrysler 300 crashed into the back of the semi.
The woman driving the Chrysler 300 suffered serious injuries to her legs.
Police say the truck driver was not hurt.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Traffic Crash: On 3/6 at approximately 4 00 AM, troopers responded to I-94 E/B at Schaefer in Dearborn for a traffic crash with injuries. pic.twitter.com/tLqzN7srPQ
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 6, 2020
