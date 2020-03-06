



— As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to quickly spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shared multiple ways in which people can prevent spreading it.

One of the main prevention methods, aside from staying home when you are sick and covering your mouth when you cough, is simply making sure to wash your hands frequently.

Each time you wash your hands it should last for 20 seconds. When you’re washing your hands, 20 seconds can feel like a long time.

To ensure that you’re washing your hands correctly here’s a playlist of music for you to sing instead of going with the typical — a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

All of these artists are connected to Detroit in some way. So, pull your sleeves back and get ready to wash your hands! Just think, a mini jam session all while killing germs to help make sure you and those around you stay healthy? Sounds like a win-win type of situation to me.

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Why men great ‘til they gotta be great?

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting

New man on the Minnesota Vikings

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay

“I Want You Back” – The Jackson 5

Oh, baby, give me one more chance (To show you that I love you)

Won’t you please let me (Back in your heart)

Oh, darlin’, I was blind to let you go (Let you go, baby)

But now since I see you in his arms (I want you back)

Yes, I do now (I want you back)

Ooh, ooh, baby (I want you back)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (I want you back)

Na, na, na, na

“Lose Yourself” – Eminem

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”- Aretha Franklin

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

And you’re the key to my piece of mind

‘Cause you make me feel

You make me feel

You make me feel like a natural woman

(Woman)

“Cooler Than Me” – Mike Posner

If I could write you a song to make you fall in love

I would already have you up under my arm

I used up all my tricks, I hope that you like this

But, you probably won’t, you think you’re cooler than me

You got designer shades just to hide your face

And you wear ’em around like you’re cooler than me

And you never say hey, or remember my name

And it’s probably ’cause you think you’re cooler than me

“Smile” – Uncle Kracker

You make me smile like the sun

Fall outta bed

Sing like a bird

Dizzy in my head

Spin like a record

Crazy on a Sunday night

You make me dance like a fool

Forget how to breathe

Shine like gold

Buzz like a bee

Just the thought of you can drive me wild

Oh, you make me smile

We hope you enjoyed our short, Detrot-inspired playlist. Making sure you are washing your hands frequently and correctly is vital to staying healthy. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html for more information.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.