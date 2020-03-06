(CBS DETROIT) — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to quickly spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shared multiple ways in which people can prevent spreading it.
One of the main prevention methods, aside from staying home when you are sick and covering your mouth when you cough, is simply making sure to wash your hands frequently.
Each time you wash your hands it should last for 20 seconds. When you’re washing your hands, 20 seconds can feel like a long time.
To ensure that you’re washing your hands correctly here’s a playlist of music for you to sing instead of going with the typical — a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
All of these artists are connected to Detroit in some way. So, pull your sleeves back and get ready to wash your hands! Just think, a mini jam session all while killing germs to help make sure you and those around you stay healthy? Sounds like a win-win type of situation to me.
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Why men great ‘til they gotta be great?
Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting
New man on the Minnesota Vikings
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting
Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay
“I Want You Back” – The Jackson 5
Oh, baby, give me one more chance (To show you that I love you)
Won’t you please let me (Back in your heart)
Oh, darlin’, I was blind to let you go (Let you go, baby)
But now since I see you in his arms (I want you back)
Yes, I do now (I want you back)
Ooh, ooh, baby (I want you back)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (I want you back)
Na, na, na, na
“Lose Yourself” – Eminem
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”- Aretha Franklin
Before the day I met you
Life was so unkind
And you’re the key to my piece of mind
‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel like a natural woman
(Woman)
“Cooler Than Me” – Mike Posner
If I could write you a song to make you fall in love
I would already have you up under my arm
I used up all my tricks, I hope that you like this
But, you probably won’t, you think you’re cooler than me
You got designer shades just to hide your face
And you wear ’em around like you’re cooler than me
And you never say hey, or remember my name
And it’s probably ’cause you think you’re cooler than me
“Smile” – Uncle Kracker
You make me smile like the sun
Fall outta bed
Sing like a bird
Dizzy in my head
Spin like a record
Crazy on a Sunday night
You make me dance like a fool
Forget how to breathe
Shine like gold
Buzz like a bee
Just the thought of you can drive me wild
Oh, you make me smile
We hope you enjoyed our short, Detrot-inspired playlist. Making sure you are washing your hands frequently and correctly is vital to staying healthy. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html for more information.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.