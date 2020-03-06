(CBS DETROIT) – It’s time to “spring forward” for daylight saving time Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m., but officials say you should be changing more than your clocks.
Local fire departments are promoting their annual ‘Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery’ campaign and are encouraging residents to adopt the simple life-saving habit.
‘It’s an easy, inexpensive, and proven way to protect your family and your home,” said Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Baloga.
With the sunrise occurring one hour later – meaning that it will be darker later in the morning – the Michigan Department of Transportation is also reminding motorists to watch out for pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists.
“Driving through school zones becomes more challenging for motorists during the first week of the time change,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing in order to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving.”
