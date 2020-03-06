Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Onsite sport betting will begin next week at 1 p.m. at Detroit’s three casinos according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
Final approval will be given by the board Tuesday.
Sometime in 2021, online and mobile sports wagering are expected to start.
Sports betting was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December 2019 which made Michigan the 20th state to legalize sports betting. This came after the March 18 ruling allowing sports betting to expand beyond Nevada.
