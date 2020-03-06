Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Federal prosecutors charged former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones Thursday.
They say he embezzled more than $1 million from the auto-worker’s union.
Jones was charged as part of a larger ongoing investigation into the UAW Union.
He resigned last November around the same time UAW workers went on strike.
Prosecutors say he used the cash for private villas and golf outings.
Jones is one of 14 UAW officials now charged in the investigation.
