



It’s finally the weekend! Check out this list for a variety of local events that are happening this weekend.

Friday

Community Development Drinks- ioby Detroit

From the event description:

*Got a great idea to get good done in your neighborhood?* Join Brooke and Joe for a low key Happy Hour and meet other Detroiters excited about positive change. Trade stories, get tips and tricks, and maybe even meet some like-minded folks you can team up with to bring your project to life. *Plus, if you share your great idea for change, we’ll buy you a drink!* *Questions?* Contact Brooke Harris at brooke@ioby.org or Joe Rashid at joe@ioby.org *What is ioby?* ioby is a crowdfunding platform, but we’re so much more than that. ioby stands for “in our backyards,” but it also stands for taking care of each other, for civic participation, and for trusting neighbors to know what’s best for the neighborhood. Our crowdfunding platform helps connect local leaders (like you!) with the training and support they need to crowdfund in their communities for projects that make our neighborhoods healthier, greener, more livable, and more fun. *Learn more about ioby at ioby.org*

When: Friday, March 6, 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Northern Lights Lounge

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

The Royal African Tour at the Detroit Institute of Arts- Black Scroll Network History & Tours

From the event description:

Africa is the origin of humanity and civilization. But it is ALSO where kings and queens BEGAN. Their art and artifacts are important in understanding African rulership and how it both influenced and is different from other cultures’ ideas of rulership. Please join Black Scroll Network History & Tours’ historian and educator, Jamon Jordan, on a tour of the Royal and Dynastic artifacts in the ancient Egyptian and African exhibits at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA). This tour will give an IN-DEPTH lesson in African culture and history and how it helps us to understand and interpret the African art and artifacts in the ancient Egyptian and African galleries at the DIA.

When: Friday, March 6, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Institute of Arts

Admission: $20 – adult (13 & older), $15 – children (9-12), 8 yrs old or younger – FREE (plus admission to get into the DIA which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties).

Click here for more information about this event.

Homemade Italian Classics- Cooking Class by Cozymeal

From the event description:

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef’s table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Homemade Italian Classics” with Chef Angela-Michelle for an intimate 3-hour culinary experience and 3-course meal. Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Book a culinary experience with Cozymeal and let theus take care of the rest. Visit the link below to see the menu for this cooking class.

When: Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Location provided after booking (Southfield, MI 48033)

Admission: $79

Click here for more information about this event.

Saturday

Detroit Tiki Bar/Cocktail Crawl

From the event description:

Put on your Hawaiian shirts and let’s forget about winter for a while! Did you know there are some really cool (indoor) TIKI BARS in Detroit? We’re taking you to some of the coolest Tiki/Craft Cocktail bars in the city, where you’ll enjoy delicious drinks and an island atmosphere. Bring your camera, and a small cooler, of course, as the tropical party on the bus is just as fun as the bars!

For more information about where the bus tour will pick up, how it works, and other important FAQS, visit the link below.

When: Saturday, March 7, 6 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Where: Refer to the link below for bus pickup locations

Admission: $37

Click here for more information about this event.

Bookbinding Workshop with Prankster Press: Japanese Stab Binding

From the event description:

Book Suey and Lyz Luidens of @pranksterpress invite you to explore the physical process of making books… in a bookstore! ⁠

⁠In this workshop, Lyz will present the Japanese stab binding technique – a strong and simple binding that is a step up in durability from the Pamphlet stitch. Participants will learn a new stitching technique and a new method for gluing cover pieces together. In this workshop, we’ll be using bookbinding needles and waxed thread, book board, book cloth and decorative papers, PVA glue, bone folders, and awls.⁠ Lyz will have on hand their collection of maps as a decorative paper option, but participants are also totally welcome to bring their own artwork or decorative paper to put on the covers or interior of their books as well. ⁠ $60 fee includes all materials for this 3-hour workshop

When: Saturday, March 7, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Bank Suey

Admission: $60

Click here for more information about this event.

Sunday

Sunday Axe Throwing Leagues – Clinton Township

From the event description:

Registration Fee covers all 8 weeks of play! Sunday leagues are split into 2 divisions: Beginner/Novice and Intermediate/Advanced. Beginners start at 6 pm, Intermediate starts at 6:30 pm. Each week, players will get 30 minutes of practice. For the preliminary weeks, every thrower will play four 1-on-1 matches against other opponents. On the last week, players compete against each other for the league championship. Find out more about leagues and registration here. League players enjoy benefits including: Half-off open throwing

Discounts on future leagues, tournaments, and reservations

Invite-only events for league members

When: Sunday, March 8, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Total Axe Throwing

Admission: $110 (for all 8 weeks)

Click here for more information about this event.

International Women’s Day Detroit

From the event description:

Cheers to the women who continue to show up for their community and for themselves! We are celebrating all of you for doing just that. Who in your life deserves a toast? Whether it’s your bff, your co-worker, or your mom, bring them to this year’s event! For those of you wondering about the forecast on March 8th: ICONIC. See more info below and see you there! Detroit Girl Squad has joined forces with a coalition of local organizations to establish the first annual celebration of its kind for International Women’s Day! The International Women’s Day Detroit committee has planned a celebration honoring women from all cultural, socio-economic and political achievements of women across the globe. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is #EachForEqual. With your help, we will continue to pursue a gender-balanced world. Join DGS and hundreds of your new besties as we bring together women from all over the city, from all walks of life to connect and lift our voices in an effort to bring awareness to gender equality.

Visit the link below for more information on what food, speakers, raffle, and more!

When: Sunday, March 8, 4-8 p.m.

Where: The Eastern

Admission: $60

Click here for more information about this event.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.