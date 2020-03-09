DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, the city of Detroit announced their Coronavirus Water Restart Plan to restore water service and prevent new service interruptions at no initial cost to customers.
The city says customers are eligible if:
- Your DWSD water service was recently interrupted due to non-payment
- You received a notice that you are at risk of service interruption
For the first 30 days the State of Michigan will cover costs and after 30 days for only $25 a month, customers without water can have it restored. Those who are at risk and not in a current plan can avoid service interruption.
For more information call 313-386-9727.
