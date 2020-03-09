Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan announced new daily routes from Ann Arbor to Detroit will begin March 16.
Detroit
Ann Arbor
Bus stop locations:
Detroit
D2A2 Grand Circus Park
1508 Park Avenue, Detroit
Stop is located on the southbound Park Avenue in Grand Circus Park between W. Adams Ave. and Bagley Street.
Ann Arbor
D2A2 Blake Transit Center
328 S. 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor
Stop is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and William Street- across from the Ann Arbor Public Library.
Base-fare for a one-way ride is $8 but will be discounted to $6 if tickets are booked in advance.
Tickets are $4 for seniors and regular commuters between Ann Arbor and Detroit can purchase a book of 10 rides for $50.
RTA says customers can purchase tickets now here.
