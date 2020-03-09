Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – It’s no secret this generation loves their selfies, so to get young voters to the polls some local precincts are adding selfie stations.
Comstock Township officials say the stations will be set up outside polling rooms to give all voters privacy.
According to Michigan law, voters can take a picture of their marked or unmarked ballot only when inside a voting booth, but you can’t be in the photo with your ballot.
Taking a selfie with your ballot can mean your vote might not count, so don’t do that.
All selfies need to happen outside ballot box.
