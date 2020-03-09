Comments
MICHIGAN (CNN) – A lost dog from Miami will soon be heading back home after being found 1,400 miles away.
A woman in Michigan discovered the dog in her yard last week.
She took the two-year-old Presa Canario to a local animal hospital, where they scanned his microchip.
With that information, staff was able to track down his owners.
“The owners were very happy. He’s been missing for two and a half months. They’re excited to get him back,” said Kris Gibson.
Gibson is currently exploring options for getting Simba back to his family in Miami, Florida.
Meanwhile, it’s still a mystery how he got away and ended up so far from home.
