FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Learn how to become a Volunteer Naturalist through a free training session with the Farmington Hills Nature Center. These sessions are the perfect fit for nature enthusiasts, current educators, and students who want to go into environmental education.
The training session is for anyone 18 years old and up. It will take place on Wednesday, March 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Farmington Hills Nature Center located in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road, between 10 and 11 Mile Roads.
Participants will learn the qualities of an effective interpreter of the natural world, as they are given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and participate in real environmental activities.
Become a Volunteer Naturalist and make a difference by joining the City’s education team and connecting with nature!
For more information about the training session, call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or email at asmith@fhgov.com
