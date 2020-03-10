Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Art Van Furniture has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy leaving many customers in limbo.
According to The Detroit Free Press, customers who are waiting on orders to arrive must instead go to the store and choose from the remaining furniture there.
The chain is currently in the process of liquidating most of its stores across Michigan and three other states.
