LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4266, 5266, 4712, 4713 and 5103 into law Tuesday. Here’s a closer look at them.
House bill 4266 expands access to broadband by amending the Revised Judicature Act to impose limitations on liability and damages in trespass, unjust enrichment, or other actions arising from or relating to a Michigan electric cooperative’s installation of broadband infrastructure on property for which it holds an easement.
House Bill 5266 amends the Electric Cooperative Member-Regulation Act to require an electric cooperative regulated under the Act to provide a video service provider, broadband provider, wireless provider, or any telecommunication provider with nondiscriminatory access to the cooperative’s utility poles upon just and reasonable rates, terms, and conditions, and sets other terms for the provision of that access. HB 4266 and HB 5266 are tie-barred and were sponsored by Representative Triston Cole, R-Mancelona.
House Bill 4712 and 4713 are tie-barred and repeal the crime for possession of a trailer designed for defense or attack and reflects this by deleting the sentencing guidelines from the Code of Criminal Procedure. HB 4712 bill was sponsored by Representative Steve Johnson, R- Wayland and HB 4713 was sponsored by Representative Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.
House Bill 5103 amends the Estates and Protected Individuals Code (EPIC) to clarify the priority among persons seeking appointment as a general personal representative. The bill was sponsored by Representative Rodney Wakeman, R-Saginaw Township.
