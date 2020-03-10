MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Absentee voting is up in the state of Michigan.

“I have never come here and had to park way down there. So, I was amazed. I’m glad people are getting out I hope it continues,” said Debra Jones, an absentee voter.

According to the Secretary of State, there’s a 96 percent increase for voters placing their ballots ahead of election day.

“You know, I think that because of the way things are going right now in this country that people need to get out and vote and they’re determined to do it this time,” said Sylvester Berry Jr., an absentee voter.

Proposal 3’s No Reason Absentee is the cause behind the growth.

“We’ve already got 700,000 absentee ballots have been returned so 700,000 people have already submitted their absentee ballots and the actual number of people who have requested them is just under a million,” said Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of the State spokesperson.

The department of the state told CW50 this election is a record-breaking presidential primary for absentee voters in Michigan and clerks throughout the state may need a little extra time to count all the ballots.

“It will be a little longer. I like to say that we’ll have a 100 percent result reporting by 11 o’clock. That’s always been my goal since I’ve been the clerk. We might be pushing that a little bit but I think we’ll be good for this election,” said Janice Winfrey, Detroit city clerk.

This is the first presidential primary since Michigan voters overwhelming passed proposal three in 2018, expanding access to the ballot for voters looking to skip the line on election day.

“Right now we’re at a 30 percent increase from last presidential primary as it relates to receiving absentee ballots. We expect to count about 30, 35, maybe even 40,000 absentee ballots on election day so yeah, it’s pretty busy,” said Winfrey.

