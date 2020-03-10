OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-75 modernization project second segment takes another step forward with all traffic moved to the northbound side of the freeway between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway in Oakland County.
Both directions of I-75 have two lanes open, separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes to be reconstructed this year.
Temporary crossovers allow southbound I-75 traffic to exit at Big Beaver, Rochester, and 14 Mile roads and enter southbound I-75 from eastbound Big Beaver Road. All other entrance and exit ramps to southbound I-75 are closed from Crooks Road/Corporate Drive to 14 Mile Road for the remainder of the 2020 construction season. These temporary crossovers will be closed for a limited time during the construction season when crews are working within the vicinity.
On the northbound side of the freeway, access to and from northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road, Rochester Road, Big Beaver Road, and Crooks Road/Corporate Drive is maintained.
This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of the high-occupancy vehicle lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.
