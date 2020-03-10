DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-13-16-45-48, Lucky Ball: 13

Poker Lotto

AH-5C-7C-7H-2S

Midday Daily 3

4-9-4

Midday Daily 4

0-0-3-6

Daily 3

2-5-7

Daily 4

1-2-7-3

Fantasy 5

08-10-29-35-39

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-05-06-10-15-19-20-21-22-33-36-41-43-46-48-53-68-69-71-73-75-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

